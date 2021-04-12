WWE Fans Delighted After Logan Paul Hit With Stunner During WrestleMania Appearance

WWE

WWE fans could barely contain their delight when YouTuber Logan Paul was dropped with a Stunner during the second night of WrestleMania 37.

Paul appeared at the WWE event as Sami Zayn’s guest of honour to watch the wrestler take on Kevin Owens in the third match of the show. He watched on from the side of the ring as the pair went back and forth, but things took a turn when Owens delivered two superkicks before dropping Sami with a Stunner and taking the win.

Advert 10

The YouTuber entered the ring to check on Zayn, but the wrestler got angry when Paul offered a handshake to Owens. After Zayn left, Paul appeared to cut his losses as he raised Owens’ arm in victory. Though it appeared to be a gesture of support, Owens clearly wasn’t impressed at having Paul on his side.

Check out how he reacted below:

Owens, who performs on WWE SmackDown, looked at Paul’s hand in confusion as it clutched his own. After the YouTuber stepped back to applaud the winner, Owens took a look at the crowd as if to get their thoughts on the situation.

Advert 10

Attendees evidently wanted to see a bit more action as they could be heard jeering and seen gesturing for Owens to take a stand. The wrestler evidently didn’t need much encouragement as he feigned a friendly approach before dropping Paul with the Stunner.

PA Images

The crowd went wild as the YouTuber lay face down in the ring, with fans cheering and applauding the turn of events.

The joy spread to Twitter as wrestling fans praised Owens even further, with one writing: ‘Kevin Owens doing the Lord’s work with that stunner on Logan Paul. #WrestleMania’

Advert 10

Another commented: ‘Kevin Owens giving Logan Paul a stunner is the best feeling I’ve had since I left high school.’

Celebrity cameos are common at WrestleMania, and Paul appeared to be laying the groundwork for his appearance as he befriended Paul in the weeks leading up to the event, CBS Sports reports, accompanying the wrestler during the ‘world premiere’ of the trailer for his documentary in which Zayn alleges that a company-wide conspiracy is being perpetrated against him.

Advert 10

Attendees at Sunday’s event appeared to have their sights set on Paul from the very beginning as the crowd reportedly relentlessly chanted variations of ‘Logan sucks!’ during the match between Owens and Zayn, before Paul had even stepped foot in the ring.