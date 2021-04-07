WWE Legend Kane Just Got Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

Nowadays, what brings me the greatest satisfaction, is when someone thanks me for giving them years of entertainment. No. Thank you for that privilege, and for making Kane one the most memorable characters ever.

In closing, I’d like you to think about this. For someone like me, farm boy from Missouri without any exceptional natural gifts or talents other than a good work ethic, determination and the stubbornness to never quit no matter what the challenge is.

If someone like me can stumble through life, failing time and time again, before finally discovering something that he was really good at, and becoming an internationally known entertainer.

Then after that, Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family, and then finally ending up in the WWE Hall of Fame. If someone like me can do that, just imagine what you can do.