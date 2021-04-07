WWE Legend Kane Just Got Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame
WWE legend Kane has just been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, in recognition of his significant contribution to wrestling over the years.
The award was given at the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida before a cheering virtual audience, with the ceremony hosted by Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton ahead of WrestleMania 37.
While accepting his award, ‘The Devil’s Favourite Demon’ discussed his extraordinary WWE career, as well as his iconic rivalry with his ‘brother’ The Undertaker.
While accepting the award, Kane – real name Glenn Jacobs – said:
Nowadays, what brings me the greatest satisfaction, is when someone thanks me for giving them years of entertainment. No. Thank you for that privilege, and for making Kane one the most memorable characters ever.
In closing, I’d like you to think about this. For someone like me, farm boy from Missouri without any exceptional natural gifts or talents other than a good work ethic, determination and the stubbornness to never quit no matter what the challenge is.
If someone like me can stumble through life, failing time and time again, before finally discovering something that he was really good at, and becoming an internationally known entertainer.
Then after that, Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family, and then finally ending up in the WWE Hall of Fame. If someone like me can do that, just imagine what you can do.
Jacobs began his wrestling career on the independent circuit back in 1992, where he wrestled in promotions such as Smoky Mountain Wrestling (SMW) and the United States Wrestling Association (USWA) before eventually joining the WWE in 1995.
He played various unsuccessful characters in the early nineties, including scary dentist Isaac Yankem DDS and Fake Diesel. His luck changed in 1997 when he was repackaged as Kane, who quickly became a favourite among WWE fans, scooping Jacobs numerous awards over the years.
The Undertaker himself was the one to tell Kane that he was being inducted into the hallowed hall, with Kane’s stunned reaction captured on WWE’s The Bump.
Paying tribute to his long-time rival on Twitter after the initial announcement, The Undertaker wrote the following congratulatory message:
Kane has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honoured to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021!
The narrative between Kane and The Undertaker is one of the most heated and compelling in WWE history. Written as brothers, Kane supposedly perished in a fire at their family’s funeral home, returning to confront The Deadman in a dramatic fashion in 1997, famously tearing the door off Hell in a Cell .
After various fire and brimstone fights, the sibling scores were settled – to some extent at least – and the pair made a formidable tag team as ‘The Brothers of Destruction’.
