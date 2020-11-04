WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Getting His Own Documentary
WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly set to be getting his very own documentary, made by the producers of the critically acclaimed Michael Jordan doc, The Last Dance.
During an interview with entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet, professional wrestling ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed that WWE had contacted her about the documentary as the producers had wanted her in it.
Garcia, 54, proceeded to confirm that she has already completed the filming for the documentary, which will apparently be released at some point in 2021.
You can check out Garcia’s intriguing reveal below:
Garcia, who interviewed Austin on her podcast back in 2018, told Van Vliet:
WWE reached out to me first. They were like, ‘Hey, somebody from The Last Dance is going to reach out to you, they want you involved in the documentary’.
I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So I end up getting reached out by them, and it was funny because my husband and I were currently watching the documentary as this message was happening.
So when Jake [Jacob Rogal] reached out to me I’m like, ‘Jake, I’m literally watching your documentary right now. This is amazing.’
She continued:
[I] come to find out that want to do a documentary for ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and it’s coming out next year.
And he gave me the biggest compliment, he said, ‘Your interview with Steve that you did on Chasing Glory was what made us realize that we wanted to do a different documentary,’ because he’s had a few already.
As of yet, details surrounding this upcoming documentary remain unclear. However, if The Last Dance is anything to go by, we’re in for a real treat.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Sport, Documentary, Film and TV, Now, Wrestling, WWE