WWE Star Chris Jericho Cancels Rock Band’s UK Gig Following Hospitalisation

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 Dec 2021 13:08
WWE Star Chris Jericho Cancels Rock Band's UK Gig Following Hospitalisation@chrisjerichofozzy/Instagram/Alamy

WWE legend Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel his band’s upcoming UK concert, after it was revealed he’d been hospitalised.

Jericho, a former WWE World Champion, was in the middle of a 12-date tour run in the UK with Fozzy – the heavy metal band he co-founded and has fronted since 1999 – however the band announced that their next scheduled performance in Swansea would no longer be going ahead, confirming that Jericho was being treated in hospital for an unspecified medical issue.

Chris Jericho (Alamy)Alamy

In a statement issued via the tour’s promoter, Fozzy said:

Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible.

Since departing WWE in 2018, Jericho has continued to compete in professional wrestling, and is currently a member of the All Elite Wrestling promotion, having been the show’s first-ever world champion in 2019. The 51-year-old has not appeared in recent editions of AEW, having taken time off from the wrestling circuit in order to perform with Fozzy.

Chris Jericho (Alamy)Alamy

His most recent appearance saw him temporarily written out of the show after being attacked and injured backstage by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

It’s not clear whether Jericho will have recovered in time to play the band’s final two UK tour dates.

