WWE Star Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI With Blood Alcohol Content Nearly Three Times Legal Limit

Pensecola Police Department/WWE/Fox

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol level said to be three times the legal limit.

The 35-year-old wrestler has been arrested on DUI charges three times previously; twice in Hillsborough County Florida in 2011 and 2013; and again in Pensacola in 2019.

Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, is one of WWE’s top stars at the moment, regularly appearing on Friday night SmackDown with his brother Jey Uso and cousin Roman Reigns.

WWE

As reported by TMZ Sports, Uso was pulled over by local police in Pensacola at around 10.35pm. Police say the wrestler had ran through a red light shortly after speeding at 50mph in a 35mph zone.

According to the police report, officers wrote they could smell alcohol on Uso while questioning him inside his Dodge Charger, prompting them to ask him to step out of the vehicle. When he got out, he was ‘noticeably swaying’ due to him having already consumed ‘multiple beers’ before driving his car, he reportedly told the officers.

Uso was arrested after taking a breathalyser test, which allegedly showed his BAC level to be between .202 and .205, nearly three times Florida’s legal limit of .08.

WWE

He was booked on a misdemeanour DUI charge, in addition to citations for speeding and running a red light, and is currently being held in custody. His bond has been set at $500.

His earlier 2019 arrest attracted attention for the ‘damning’ footage attached to his DUI charge, seeming to show him swerving and driving at high speeds before being pulled over. The arrest report said an ‘off-duty officer claimed Fatu’s vehicle was drifting on Interstate-10 at speeds of 100 miles per hour’, as per Pop Culture.

Deputy Jeremy Meeks said, ‘Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane.’

However, he was found not guilty, with his attorney Greg Whibbs saying, ‘And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial.’

It’s unclear whether Uso will face any consequences from the WWE as a result of his recent charge.

