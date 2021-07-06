unilad
Advert

WWE Star Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI With Blood Alcohol Content Nearly Three Times Legal Limit

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Jul 2021 18:21
WWE Star Arrested For DUI With Blood Alcohol Content Nearly Three Times Legal LimitPensecola Police Department/WWE/Fox

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol level said to be three times the legal limit. 

The 35-year-old wrestler has been arrested on DUI charges three times previously; twice in Hillsborough County Florida in 2011 and 2013; and again in Pensacola in 2019.

Advert

Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, is one of WWE’s top stars at the moment, regularly appearing on Friday night SmackDown with his brother Jey Uso and cousin Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso. (WWE)WWE

As reported by TMZ Sports, Uso was pulled over by local police in Pensacola at around 10.35pm. Police say the wrestler had ran through a red light shortly after speeding at 50mph in a 35mph zone.

According to the police report, officers wrote they could smell alcohol on Uso while questioning him inside his Dodge Charger, prompting them to ask him to step out of the vehicle. When he got out, he was ‘noticeably swaying’ due to him having already consumed ‘multiple beers’ before driving his car, he reportedly told the officers.

Advert

Uso was arrested after taking a breathalyser test, which allegedly showed his BAC level to be between .202 and .205, nearly three times Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Jimmy Uso. (WWE)WWE

He was booked on a misdemeanour DUI charge, in addition to citations for speeding and running a red light, and is currently being held in custody. His bond has been set at $500.

His earlier 2019 arrest attracted attention for the ‘damning’ footage attached to his DUI charge, seeming to show him swerving and driving at high speeds before being pulled over. The arrest report said an ‘off-duty officer claimed Fatu’s vehicle was drifting on Interstate-10 at speeds of 100 miles per hour’, as per Pop Culture.

Advert

Deputy Jeremy Meeks said, ‘Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane.’

However, he was found not guilty, with his attorney Greg Whibbs saying, ‘And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial.’

It’s unclear whether Uso will face any consequences from the WWE as a result of his recent charge.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks
Life

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th
News

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th

Nonce Finance Is The New NFT Company That Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Technology

Nonce Finance Is The New NFT Company That Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Sport, Now, Wrestling, WWE

Credits

TMZ Sports and 1 other

  1. TMZ Sports

    WWE'S JIMMY USO ARRESTED FOR DUI AGAIN ... Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205

  2. Pop Culture

    WWE: Jimmy Uso Found Not Guilty in DUI Case Despite Seemingly Damning Video

 