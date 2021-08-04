WWE Star Under Fire For Joking About Simone Biles ‘Nervous Breakdown’ At Olympics
A WWE star has come under fire after making jokes about Simone Biles’ mental health struggles at this year’s Olympic Games.
Biles, who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of her generation, made the difficult decision to withdraw from the team final competition, later revealing she did so for the sake of her mental health.
Opening up after the official announcement was made, the 24-year-old asserted that she didn’t think mental health was prioritised enough in sports, stating, ‘We’re not just athletes. We’re people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back’.
Biles was widely praised for putting her mental health first in a competitive world where such things aren’t given priority.
However, she’s had some detractors, most notably Piers Morgan who attempted to draw shaky comparisons between her decision and the time when he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in a huff.
Now, WWE star Charlotte Flair has taken aim at Biles during the most recent episode of WWE’s weekly Raw show on Monday, August 2.
In a scripted promo, Flair – whose real name is Ashley Fliehr – said:
A few days ago, I woke up to a headline that said: ‘Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic Games’ and I couldn’t help but take a second to think to myself, why would the greatest gymnast of all time not wanna go for the gold anymore?
And later I discovered that it was for mental health concerns. The more I learned, the more I couldn’t help but empathise with her.
Check it out below:
Flair, 35, went on to explain that she related to Biles after recently losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Nikki A.S.H, a victory she feels was ‘stolen’ from her.
She continued:
When I woke up the next morning, I couldn’t help but think to myself, what the hell is going on? I am near a breaking point, I am going to have my own nervous breakdown!
Although Flair affects a delusional bad guy persona, and fans expect her to come out with villainous put-downs, many feel that making light of Biles’ mental health struggles was a step too far.
One person tweeted that it was ‘poor taste by Charlotte Flair trying to use Simone Biles for cheap heat’, while another remarked the WWE star had ‘Karen’ed the Simone Biles situation’.
Biles returned to the competition for the final day of artistic gymnastics, scoring an impressive 14.000 and finishing in third place.
Although she admitted via Instagram this was ‘not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go’, Biles expressed how she felt ‘blessed to represent the USA’.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
