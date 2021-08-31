YouTuber Mocked For Saying Jake Paul Is Better Than Muhammad Ali

PA Images

Whether he’s serious or just trolling, a YouTuber has been rinsed for claiming Jake Paul is a better boxer than Muhammad Ali.

Ali is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. You can talk about his impressive record – 61-5, with 37 knockouts – but his skill was unmatched. ‘Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.’

Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who’s yet to take on someone who actually competes in the sport he says he’s the ‘face’ of. After his recent victory against Tyron Woodley, a fellow vlogger and fan made a ridiculous comparison to the GOAT.

YouTuber MMG, real name Matthew Meagher, seemingly believes Paul is a superior boxer to Ali. ‘Jake Paul is a WAYY better boxer than Muhammad Ali. Don’t get me wrong,’ he wrote.

‘Ali has obviously had a better career and is one of the best of all times, but Jake Paul individually is the better boxer.’

MMG doesn’t back this up with any other arguments, leaving an empty statement out there for supporters to rally around and critics to bite on. ‘Jake Paul is undefeated. Ali lost 5 times. I rest my case,’ one user wrote, failing to mention how Paul fought a YouTuber, a former NBA star and two UFC fighters.

‘Bro Ali wasn’t even fighting during what could have been his prime years and he is still considered the goat of boxing so delete this,’ another argued. ‘This guy probably having the best pot on the planet,’ another joked. ‘Never speak on combat sports EVER again,’ a third wrote.