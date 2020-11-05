$1 Billion In Bitcoin Has Been Transferred Out Of A Dormant Wallet PA

$1 billion is a lot of money to forget about, but someone may have done just that, as a dormant wallet has had its first activity in seven years, seeing that amount in Bitcoin withdrawn.

Bitcoin saw a sharp increase in its value over the last decade. With the rising value, the cryptocurrency has left elements like the dark web (Silk Road) and its criminality largely behind, but it seems that a user from that period saw their investment turn into a huge profit.

Since 2013, coincidently when the Silk Road stopped, a user reportedly left their $350,000/69,369 BTC in their dormant wallet. However, they have now apparently withdrawn their funds, which have a value of almost $1 billion.

The co-founder and chief scientist of blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, Tom Robinson, tweeted about the money being withdrawn after previously noting the existence of the account. Robinson claimed that it was unclear whether the account, which was dormant for seven years, has been reactivated by the owner, or whether it has been hacked. Either way, this is an incredible story of Bitcoin’s emergence from the dark web and the unlikely profit that individuals may have made.

Due to the possible criminal connection between the money in the account and the owner, many are trying to find out who now has $1 billion and what they were originally paid $350,000 for. It will likely remain a mystery for some time, but the owner will have to keep a low profile about their spending to escape the mounting interest from law enforcement and the internet as a whole.

Despite the ongoing mystery, it seems Bitcoin was a wise investment for one user.