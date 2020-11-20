unilad
100MPH Tesla Model 3 Crash Started House Fire After Launching Hundreds Of Battery Cells Into Air

by : Daniel Richardson on : 20 Nov 2020 10:14
A crash involving a Tesla Model 3 flaming battery cells flying at the houses of local residents. The result was a house fire and significant damage to the properties. 

The driver of a Tesla Model 3 hit speeds of 100mph before they crashed into a power pole in Corvallis, Oregon. The crash led to the Tesla being destroyed and the battery cells flying out and setting fires. In fact, one house caught fire and another battery cell smashed through a window and landed on someone’s lap.

Tesla has yet to respond to the incident, but this may raise questions about the safety of the vehicles.

tesla flaming battery cellstesla flaming battery cellsCity of Corvallis

Emergency services responded to the scene where they found a bedroom that had caught fire as well as flaming battery cells across the area, The Drive reports.

The police detailed the damage that was caused by other parts of the car:

A tire was ripped from the car during the collision and struck the second story siding of a nearby apartment complex with such force that it ruptured the water pipes within the wall, destroying the bathroom to the apartment and flooding the downstairs portion of the apartment as well.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and fled the scene before they were found by police and were charged with DUI, hit and run, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

Tesla crashTesla crashCity of Corvallis Police Department

In the wake of the incident, police have been searching and cleaning up battery cells. They have also told people in the local area to be careful of the hazardous materials.

This was a dangerous incident that has occurred despite claims that the Tesla Model 3 being no more likely than normal cars to catch ablaze. It seems in this instance, the escaping batteries are the cause of the wider problem.

While the car is clearly safe and allowed the driver to escape unscathed, it is evident that the Tesla Model 3 can be dangerous to those outside the vehicle. With this in mind, the company may add extra safety measures in the future.

