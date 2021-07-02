unilad
Advert

$129,900 Tesla Burst Into Flames While Driver Was Inside, Three Days After Buying It

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 13:08
$129,900 Tesla Burst Into Flames While Driver Was Inside, Three Days After Buying It@BKopernikus/Twitter/@meiselasb

A $129,900 top-of-the-range Tesla vehicle burst into flames with the driver still at the wheel.

The terrifying incident occurred just three days after the new Tesla Model S Plaid electric vehicle was delivered to the driver, who thankfully survived the ordeal.

Advert

At first, the driver, who is said to an ‘executive entrepreneur’, was unable to escape the burning car as the electronic door system failed, meaning he had to ‘use force to push it open’.

Tesla vehicle (Tesla)Tesla

The driver, who lives in Pennsylvania, reportedly first realised something was wrong after spotting smoke coming out from behind the car.

As per Reuters, the vehicle then proceeded to move forward for about 35-40 feet before erupting as a ‘fireball’ in a residential area close to the driver’s home.

Advert

The driver’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told Reuters:

It was a harrowing and horrifying experience. This is a brand new model… We are doing an investigation. We are calling for the S Plaid to be grounded, not to be on the road until we get to the bottom of this.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reportedly said it is now ‘in touch with relevant agencies and the manufacturer to gather information about the incident’, adding:

If data or investigations show a defect or an inherent risk to safety exists, NHTSA will take action as appropriate to protect the public.

Advert

This particular Tesla model was launched in June, and has previously been described by CEO Elon Musk as being ‘faster than any Porsche, safer than any Volvo’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Technology, Tesla

Credits

Reuters

  1. Reuters

    Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says

 