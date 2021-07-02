$129,900 Tesla Burst Into Flames While Driver Was Inside, Three Days After Buying It

@BKopernikus/Twitter/@meiselasb

A $129,900 top-of-the-range Tesla vehicle burst into flames with the driver still at the wheel.

The terrifying incident occurred just three days after the new Tesla Model S Plaid electric vehicle was delivered to the driver, who thankfully survived the ordeal.

At first, the driver, who is said to an ‘executive entrepreneur’, was unable to escape the burning car as the electronic door system failed, meaning he had to ‘use force to push it open’.

The driver, who lives in Pennsylvania, reportedly first realised something was wrong after spotting smoke coming out from behind the car.

As per Reuters, the vehicle then proceeded to move forward for about 35-40 feet before erupting as a ‘fireball’ in a residential area close to the driver’s home.

The driver’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told Reuters:

It was a harrowing and horrifying experience. This is a brand new model… We are doing an investigation. We are calling for the S Plaid to be grounded, not to be on the road until we get to the bottom of this.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reportedly said it is now ‘in touch with relevant agencies and the manufacturer to gather information about the incident’, adding:

If data or investigations show a defect or an inherent risk to safety exists, NHTSA will take action as appropriate to protect the public.

This particular Tesla model was launched in June, and has previously been described by CEO Elon Musk as being ‘faster than any Porsche, safer than any Volvo’.