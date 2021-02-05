$170K Solar Car Drives 500 Miles On Just One Charge
Interest in electric vehicles is growing, and Lightyear has developed a vehicle that can deliver an unparalleled 500 miles of driving in one charge.
Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly prevalent as governing bodies encourage their uptake in a bid to slow down emissions. Despite support from several countries, there are still issues with finding charging stations and using a vehicle which can cover a significant distance. Dutch company Lightyear now appears to have found a solution to these issues.
The Lightyear One is an all-electric luxury car that can drive a distance of 500 miles.
The Lightyear One manages to surpass the driving distance of the top Tesla Model S (370 miles) by incorporating solar energy into its power systems. It uses 54 square feet of solar panels that are placed on the bonnet and roof of the vehicle. The sun can power an extra 7.5 miles during a drive, but the battery itself also gives drivers the ability to cover a considerable distance.
Within one hour, the EV can charge to be ready for 354 miles. However, this impressive technology comes at a cost. The Lightyear One will set electric car fans back $170,000 when it enters production. While the car has a high price-point, the team at Lightyear are confident that the technology will become cheaper, and that using solar energy alongside more conventional electric vehicle components will be key in the next generation of EVs.
Lightyear CEO Lex Hoefsloot told Business Insider:
So what we believe is that this is a solution that will work for some markets, so electric cars that have quite a large battery and need charging infrastructure. And we see it as the second wave of electric cars, so electric cars that are just much more efficient.
They’ll really help get us to complete electrification of the whole fleet.
Although the EV has plenty of forward-thinking features, the vehicle won’t be driving too fast. Hoefsloot has explained that the engine requires less torque and as a result, won’t speed off too quickly. Nonetheless, the CEO believes that the distance capabilities in the EV will still make journeys faster than those in competitors.
Hoefsloot concluded by saying that the company hopes that the Lightyear One will be the first EV for some drivers and given its impressive driving distance this goal may be reached.
