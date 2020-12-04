£180 Million Eco-Friendly Superyacht With IMAX Cinema Runs On Batteries
A £180 million eco-friendly superyacht with an IMAX cinema has been built, and it’s powered by batteries.
Designed by Berlin-based design studio T. Fotiadis Design, the 311ft Ultra2 is said to have ‘ultra quality in both style and eco-friendliness’.
The vessel, which comes with a state-of-the-art safe room and two swimming pools as well as the IMAX cinema, is said to have ‘inviting and luxurious’ interiors, with the designers having used only the ‘highest quality materials, fabrics and furniture’.
According to T. Fotiadis Design, ‘Cabins and public spaces will be trimmed in T. Fotiadis’ recognisable signature use of the highest quality interior materials, fabrics and furniture.’
Oversized window panels allow for ‘breathtaking views’, while ‘clean expressive lines that highlight the hull silhouette’.
The website continues:
Ultra2 is the ultimate ready-to-build concept that uses the best-proven technologies from skilled teams that support T. Fotiadis Design with their knowledge and experience gathered from past projects.
It runs smoothly, comfortably and efficiently while remaining committed to reducing our environmental footprint. It is a modern classic with an eye for a cleaner future.
As the next generation of superyacht designers, we should ensure that the oceans and all aquatic life animals are treated in the best way possible and Ultra2 is our answer.
The vessel can reach top speeds of 16 knots, driven by an all-electric propulsion system and powered by hybrid diesel-electric motors.
As per the designers, methanol fuel cells will operate continuously; ensuring ‘high performance to keep the batteries charged and ready for action’.
During port operations, or while cruising at a low speed, these batteries will be charged by the methanol fuel cells, ensuring ‘there is always enough energy for both the electric motors and all ships systems’.
The yacht also has ‘a contemporary suite with a diplomatic-grade secure-meeting environment’, with this military-grade element designed by ‘bespoke privacy solutions’ firm PDP Marine.
T. Fotiadis Design has described the superyacht as being the ‘ultimate floating embassy’:
Ultra2’s “secure core” comprises a state-of-the-art protective zone, woven into the vessel in such a manner that its very existence is not apparent until called upon.
If required, however, it offers a redoubt against adversaries somewhat more capable than pirates. When combined with PDP’s secure meeting environment – essentially, a room that’s impervious to electronic eavesdropping – Ultra2’s privacy capabilities surpass even those associated with the terrestrial diplomatic infrastructure of many nation states.
Basically, Ultra2 has the potential to serve as the ultimate floating embassy for the world’s elite.
The yacht has space on board for 14 passengers, along with 26 crew members, as well as room for a helicopter, a rescue boat and two expedition ribs.
