£180 Million Eco-Friendly Superyacht With IMAX Cinema Runs On Batteries

Ultra2 is the ultimate ready-to-build concept that uses the best-proven technologies from skilled teams that support T. Fotiadis Design with their knowledge and experience gathered from past projects.

It runs smoothly, comfortably and efficiently while remaining committed to reducing our environmental footprint. It is a modern classic with an eye for a cleaner future.

As the next generation of superyacht designers, we should ensure that the oceans and all aquatic life animals are treated in the best way possible and Ultra2 is our answer.