30 Years After It Launched, The Hubble Telescope Is Still In Space Taking Photos

by : Daniel Richardson on : 17 Dec 2020 17:09
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope launched to capture images of the great unknown. Thirty years later and the telescope is still in space taking incredible images while in orbit of the earth. 

The Hubble Telescope faced issues in its early years, and it was expected that it would manage to continue taking images of space for 10 years. The system has now made it to 30 years of orbiting the Earth, and has proved to be one of the most successful satellites ever sent into space. To celebrate the achievement of the telescope, NASA has released 30 newly-created images, some of which show stunning images of the Caldwell catalogue.

Check out the video below that showcases and discusses the new images made by the Hubble Telescope:

The use of the Hubble Telescope has enabled the imaging of the majority of the Caldwell catalogue, which consists of 109-star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies. In fact, 87 of the 109 Caldwell objects have been captured by the telescope. Some of the most striking images are those of a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Boötes.

By using the Wide Field Camera 3 and Planetary Camera 2 in visible, infrared and ultraviolet light alongside other instruments, the telescope has managed to capture some beautiful images of areas of scientific interest.

The team at NASA detailed the importance of the telescope:

It captures the glowing red clouds where new stars are forming, scattered along the galaxy’s winding arms. These observations… were made to help astronomers learn more about gas in the galaxy’s starburst regions, as well as to better understand the structure of its nuclear rings.

starsstarsNASA/ESA

Some of the constellations that the telescope captures can actually be seen from home, however, the stars will appear dim when compared to the vibrant images that the Hubble Telescope creates.

Fortunately, the work of Hubble is set to continue, and NASA have stated:

There is no set date for Hubble’s retirement. Hubble will continue to work for as long as its components operate and it provides a good service to the scientific community.

In 2016, the telescope was expected to have five years of service left. At the moment, it seems that the telescope will continue to take images for as long as it can, and given that it has already tripled its life expectancy, Hubble may be orbiting Earth for a very long time.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, NASA, Now, Space, Tech

 