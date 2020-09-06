3,662-Piece Lego Grand Piano 'Most Complex And Challenging' Set Yet LEGO

You can now build your own LEGO piano in what’s being described as its ‘most complex and challenging’ set yet.

The set consists of 3,662 pieces, and once built has 25 fully-working piano keys. However, measuring at just over 8.5 inches high, 12 inches wide and 13.5 inches deep when closed, this creation won’t be replacing your real grand piano anytime soon.

The idea for the piano set came through LEGO’s ‘LEGO Ideas Platform’, where fans of the popular toy can submit their own ideas and creations.

The LEGO Grand Piano was suggested by pianist Donny Chen, with the finished design featuring a music sheet featuring a piece Chen composed himself. His design received 10,000 votes from fellow LEGO enthusiasts, which is when LEGO decided to turn Chen’s design into an actual product.

Take a look at it here:

LEGO designer Woon Tze Chee spoke to Forbes about the company’s new product, and explained how it took him and the rest of the development team two years to get the unique product on the shelves.

He said:

We decided to turn it into an official LEGO product because of all the amazing functions that were included in the model, we felt that it really pushes the boundary of what LEGO bricks can do. Our entire product development process usually takes about one to two years from the initial sketch model to having a final product in stores.

Chee added that since he joined the company four years ago, the LEGO Grand Piano was ‘by far the most complex and challenging model’ that he has worked on.

Piano LEGO

He continued:

Having to make sure all of these parts work correctly and consistently every time is a real challenge, even more so when you are building them out of LEGO bricks. I am very happy that in the end we managed to replicate most of the actual piano functions into a relatively small model.

Since the innovative product was released last month, it’s received rave reviews from its buyers. One reviewer wrote, ‘I have built many of the Creator and Ideas series, and this is by far my favourite LEGO build… period,’ and dubbed the toy as a ‘stunning piece of art’.

Piano LEGO

Another person said, ‘This Grand Piano is AMAZING. How to describe it, if the full score is 100 I would give it a 120! The design is sophisticated and elegant, the piano it’s actually playable and the experience of putting it together is full of fun.’

Interested in giving it a try yourself? The LEGO Grand Piano will set you back an eye-watering £319.99, but from the looks of the reviews, it seems to be worth it.