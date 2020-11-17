£5 Million Worth Of Apple Products Stolen From Lorry During Motorway Robbery

£5 Million Of Apple Products Stolen From Lorry During Motorway Robbery PA/Google Maps

A manhunt is underway after £5 million worth of Apple goods were stolen from the back of a lorry during a motorway robbery in the UK last week.

The robbery took place on a slip road off the M1 in Northamptonshire on the evening of November 10. Both the driver and security guard were tied up before the lorry was driven to a nearby industrial park, where the trailer with the goods was transferred onto a waiting truck cabin.

As per Metro, the thieves then drove across county lines into Warwickshire, where they switched the goods into a third vehicle. In total, 48 pallets of Apple products were stolen in the heist. Northamptonshire Police have not confirmed exactly which products were stolen, but are appealing for anyone who has been offered new Apple products at a low price or in unusual circumstances to come forward.

They would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary on the slip road at Junction 18 on the M1 between 7.45pm and 8pm on November 10.

The news comes in the same week as AppleInsider reported Amazon had fired five warehouse workers in Madrid, Spain after they were found to have stolen more than €500,000 worth of new iPhone 12 devices by smuggling them out in order packages.

