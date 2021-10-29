7-Eleven Announces Hilarious New Name Change Following Facebook Rebranding

Alamy

7-Eleven has seemingly changed its name in the wake of Facebook’s ‘meta’ rebranding.

To confirm, Facebook the social network isn’t changing its name. However, its parent company formerly also known as Facebook has its fingers in quite a few pies, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

The ubiquitous brand hasn’t exactly enjoyed a huge amount of positive press in recent years, whether it’s the findings of the ‘Facebook papers’ or concerns over privacy and how the company operates around elections. Amid those PR crises, Mark Zuckerberg has sought to reel people into the idea of the ‘metaverse’.

Facebook’s holding company will hereby be known as Meta. ‘Together, we can finally put people at the centre of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy. To reflect who we are and what we hope to build,’ he said, announcing the name.

‘Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product. But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company. From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first.’

The change has already been thoroughly meme-d, with some people mocking Zuckerberg for seemingly trying to avoid Facebook’s issues with a new name, while others have joked about it ruining infinity tattoos, given its logo.

7-Eleven, a chain of convenience stores all across the US, came up with its own response to Meta. ‘Changing name to 18,’ its official Twitter account wrote.

Among its followers’ responses – notably, one wrote, ‘eighteen deez nuts (please don’t ban me from ur stores)’ – Meta itself replied, ‘Great we have the perfect logo for you,’ alongside an 18 with an infinity logo for the eight.

As one user noted, ‘Look, it’s a good joke, a great joke even, but you’re a corporation.’