95% Of Marine Life On Sea Floor Killed In Unexplained Russian Eco-Disaster Siberian Times/YouTube

A surfer’s paradise has turned into the scene of an ecological disaster after thousands of marine animals began washing up dead on the beach.

Over the past few weeks, footage has emerged of western Russia’s Khalaktyrsky beach littered with dead octopus, crabs, fish and even seals. The beach, which is usually a popular tourist spot thanks to its unique black volcanic sand, is now the subject of a national investigation, with scientists rushing to figure out the cause of the catastrophe.

You can check out the footage below:

As well as the sea animals washed up on the beach, divers in the area have reported seeing dead wildlife covering the sea bed, leading experts to suggest that as much as 95% of the marine life in the area may have been killed.

Surfers first raised the alarm that the sea was contaminated last month, when several reported a burning sensation in their eyes as well as other symptoms such as itchy skin, headaches and a sore throat.

Anna Strelchenko / TASS

Speaking to DW Akademie, local surfing instructor Antonin Morozov said that a ‘yellowish-greenish liquid’ had also appeared on the Pacific shoreline.

Since evidence of the marine animal deaths in the area first emerged, Greenpeace Russia has published satellite images that appear to show a yellow substance flowing into the ocean from a nearby river. Environmental campaigners said their tests showed unusually high levels of petroleum and toxic substance ‘phenom 2.5’ in the water, and called for an independent investigation into the disaster.

As Russian authorities look into what may have caused the catastrophe, a number of different theories have begun to spread. Experts have ruled out an oil spill, and are looking into whether the area may have been contaminated by pesticides.

Eco disaster at Kamchatka peninsula with mass death of sea animals at precious Pacific beach Greenpeace Russia

Another theory gaining traction among residents is that a nearby military training site may be leaking expired rocket fuel into the ocean. One local environmental campaigner told DW Akademie, ‘It’s very likely that the waste disposal site there started to leak, maybe the storage tanks broke and a large amount of rocket fuel was washed into the ocean. I wouldn’t recommend walking along this beach or breathing in the fumes there.’

The Russian government has not commented on these claims, with one minister claiming that the contamination was ‘unlikely to be man-made’.

One local resident who posted a video of the beach to YouTube said, ‘The scariest of all is that we don’t know what to do, how to help. I am looking at the stunning sunset over the Avacha Bay, knowing that its bottom is covered with dead sea animals.’

