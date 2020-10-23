A Bot Generated Deepfake Nudes Of Women Without Their Knowledge PA Images/Pixabay

A bot has used the photos of more than 680,000 women to generate deepfake nudes without their knowledge, according to a report by cybersecurity researchers.

The findings, released on Tuesday, revealed that the women – some of them underage – had images of themselves uploaded on the messaging app Telegram, where an ecosystem of bots would then generate deepfake nude images which could be distributed on other Telegram channels. Approximately 104,080 of the deepfake nude images were publicly shared on the app, with the rest believed to be distributed privately.

Sensity, an intelligence firm specialising in deepfakes, says that users were able to have the nudes generated on request, and were primarily uploading images taken from the social media accounts of women that they knew without their knowledge or permission.

The channels used to generate and distribute the deepfakes were made up of 101,080 members, around 70% of whom were based in Russia and other eastern European countries. Access to the channels was also reportedly advertised on the popular Russian social media platform, VK.

A Bot Generated Deepfake Nudes Of Women Without Their Knowledge Sensity

Researchers say this scheme differs from other deepfake nude generators, in that the majority of the victims were private individuals. In the past, deepfake non-consensual pornography has been used to target celebrities, so it’s a disturbing development that bots are now allowing users to ‘request’ nudes of people they actually know.

Sensity CEO Giorgio Patrini told Forbes:

Only a single image is needed to operate this technology, and simply by uploading to a chat room […] if you have ever shared publicly one photo on social media, you may be under threat.

Telegram is the ideal platform for these activities to take place, as the messaging app provides end-to-end encryption that makes it virtually impossible to trace the source of illegal content. According to Sensity, the channels were publicly searchable on the platform, with no vetting system in place for people seeking to access the bots.

PA Images

This is not the first time a bot has been used to generate deepfake pornography on request. DeepNude, an app which similarly allowed users to generate deepfake nudes by uploading images, was shut down by its creators after less than a day. DeepNude’s technology was later sold for $30,000, and Forbes reports that a version of the app’s open-source code is probably behind the Telegram bot.

Nina Jankowicz, author of How To Lose The Information War, says that the bot is a worrying example of the level of harassment women face online.

She told Buzzfeed News:

Essentially, these deepfakes are either being used in order to fulfil some sick fantasy of a shunted lover, or a boyfriend, or just a total creepster, or they’re used as potential blackmail material.

Jankowicz added: ‘[Online harassment] is used as a weapon of trying to push women out of the public sphere. This is just an extension of that.’