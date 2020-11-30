A Ransomware Attack Cancels Lessons For 115,000 Pupils PA Images

Ransomware attacks are a serious matter that disable the use of systems, and it seems schools across the United States are facing an issue.

Schools in the Maryland district of Baltimore encountered an unconventional problem when a ransomware attack disabled its systems on Thanksgiving Day and continued to be an issue in the following days.

Fortunately, classes resumed after a couple of days of turmoil, and more traditional methods of teaching are being implemented. This likely means that students will be reading plenty of textbooks until the issue is resolved.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem that any students played a part in the incident that halted the lessons of 115,000 pupils.

The schools who have been impacted have managed to use some services and have tweeted about the situation:

The county schools also went on to thank parents and students for understanding the situation. At the moment, it seems that the schools involved are attempting to pinpoint devices that have issues and isolate them from the network. However, this can be a lengthy process and may cost the schools a significant sum.

While students will probably be pleased with the added holiday, the schools involved may have greater issues as they try and recover from the attack.

Unfortunately, returning students will likely be faced with less interactive lessons, and it will be interesting to find out who is behind this seemingly random ransomware disruption. As it has escalated significantly many will hope that action is taken against the perpetrator.

