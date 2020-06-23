Acer Unveils Big Updates To Its Predator And Nitro Gaming Line-Up

Acer

Acer has just announced a bunch of new and updated Predator gaming products! We’ve had hands-on time with the refreshed Helios and Triton gaming laptops. They have been updated to support Intel’s 10th generation H-series CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics cards.

Advert

The Helios has also been updated with an impressive 240Hz fast refresh rate screen, matching the refresh rate on the Triton. Both laptops should be able to absolutely ease through any AAA games, but unfortunately during my hands-on time, I didn’t actually have time to play any games so I can’t offer any framerate or performance stats.

Sticking with laptops, Acer also announced their new 2020 Acer Helios 700. Their beefiest, most powerful gaming laptop has been updated for 2020 with support for Intel’s latest 10th gen i9-10980HK processor. It’s also able to support up to a 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card and 64GB of DDR4 RAM. According to Acer, the thermal design has been updated, but we haven’t been able to try it out, so until we have a review out we’ll have to take their word for it.

Right, that’s enough about laptops, let’s talk about desktops. Specifically, Acer’s Predator Orion 9000 desktop that’s also been updated for 2020. The biggest change is the beautiful, fully transparent side of the PC which shows off all the extremely expensive internals you’ve decided to fit your gaming desktop with. Speaking of which, you can have up to 2 RTX 2080Ti’s, 128GB of RAM, and a top of the range CPU which is cooled by the triple Predator Frostblade fan setup. So yeah it’s super powerful, but at that spec it’s also going to be super expensive. Thankfully it will come in a wide variety of specs which you can configure yourself. Oh, and it comes with its own wheels attached. We’re looking at you Apple…

Advert

Acer also showed off their impressive new Predator X25 gaming monitor. It’s a 24.5-inch 1080p monitor with an insane 360Hz refresh rate! So if you play games where quicker reactions give you an advantage, you’ll absolutely want to be looking at picking one of these monitors up. The new LightSense feature uses a sensor on the monitor to detect the lighting conditions in your environment and will adjust the monitor accordingly.

Finally, Acer announced a couple of other gaming products which aren’t actually computers. First they announced an energy drink called the Predator Shot. I don’t know about any of you but I absolutely want to try that. And they also announced an awesome-looking gaming chair called the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM. At first glance, it looks just like a normal gaming chair. But hidden inside the back is actually a built-in massager which is able to target different areas of your shoulders while gaming.

Pretty much all I want right now is to be no scoping a noob in 360Hz on a Predator X25 gaming monitor in Counter Strike Global Offensive, on a twin RTX 2080Ti Acer Predator Orion, throwing back a can of Predator Shot energy drink while getting a relaxing back massage from my Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM. Is that too much to ask? Hopefully soon, while reviewing these devices, I can make my 1-hour old dream a reality.