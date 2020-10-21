Acer Unveils New Porsche-Designed Laptop Acer

Acer has unveiled a whole host of products at its [email protected] conference, but there’s one particularly eye-catching surprise launch that’s turning heads.

The company have teamed up with Porsche to design a sleek new laptop that’s set to go on sale later this year.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS boasts all the minimalistic style and class you’d expect from the German car company. The diamond-cut metal body features a carbon fibre lid in a nod to its auto background – and the whole thing weighs just 1.2 kilograms.

Looking under the hood – or keyboard – it’s got some solid quality specs too. The Intel Evo-certified laptop runs an eleventh-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and features a dedicated Nvidia GPU with 8GB of memory to boot.

It’s also got a 14-inch touch display, a fingerprint scanner and support for Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6. And in another smart touch, Acer has incorporated a practical hinge to elevate the laptop for better airflow. Acer says the laptop should give users up to 17 hours of battery life on one charge.

The Porsche Design team have teamed up with a select few tech brands on other products before, including a series of limited edition Huawei Mate 30 phones. The company even launched its own Surface Pro-style notebook, the Porsche Design Book One, a few years ago. The launches have typically been wildly expensive – the Design Book sold for $2,500 – so it’s refreshing to see Acer’s laptop come with a price tag that’s not too outrageous, costing $1,400.

Acer

For an extra $600, you can also kit the laptop out with a Porsche Design Acer Travelpack, featuring a water-repellent leather carry-case and a wireless bluetooth mouse – with carbon fibre buttons, obviously.

As well as the Porsche collab, [email protected] also showcased three new TravelMate business laptops and new premium offerings for aimed at content creators. The Concept D7 and Concept D7 Pro laptops feature 4K displays and the highest-spec Nvidia graphics cards, and will retail for $3,299 and $3,499 respectively.

The new range is expected to launch some time in December.