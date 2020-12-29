Adidas Is Developing Plant-Based Leather That Will Be Used To Make Shoes

plant based adidas PA Images/Adidas

Adidas has ventured into recycled shoes and new materials in recent years. The company has now discussed its latest innovation that uses plant-based leather.

Over the course of 2020, Adidas has relaunched several classic styles that use plant-based leather alternatives.

Advert 10

The sportswear brand is now developing new plant-based materials and has pledged to include sustainable materials in at least 60% of its products. To support this goal, the company is using some interesting materials.

Adidas

A key part of achieving sustainable products is a new plant-based leather that is being developed. By using a component of fungus, mycelium, the company intends to make new shoes without impacting the environment in the same way that traditional shoe production does. The plant-based shoe will also be accompanied by continued recycling initiatives, Business Insider reports.

Adidas is continuing to use more recycled polyester and wants to use the material entirely from recycled resources by 2024. The company also intends on utilising used clothes for the cotton in its products.

Advert 10

Adidas samba Adidas

In a press statement, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted has spoken about the importance of recycling and sustainability:

We have continued to invest in sustainability initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic, and we will significantly expand our range of sustainable products in 2021. To this end, for example, we have worked with our suppliers to create the structures that make it possible to process recycled materials on a large scale. Not only does our commitment make Adidas more sustainable, but it also drives the development of the whole industry.

Previously, using ocean plastics to create shoes has proved to be a big hit for Adidas. Five years ago, Adidas and Parley teamed up on the project, and the shoe went on to sell over 15 million units in 2020 alone. With this in mind, the investment in sustainable products may prove to be a shrewd business move, as well as a way to reduce waste.

Advert 10