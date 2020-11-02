Airbus Plans To Have Zero-Emission Hydrogen Planes by 2035

zero carbon powered planes PA

Currently, 2% of all carbon emissions are due to plane travel, tackling this issue is a technological challenge that Airbus believes it can begin overcoming by the year 2035.

Airbus is setting its sights on a hydrogen-powered commercial plane that will release zero carbon dioxide becoming part of its offering by 2035. While 15 years may seem like a lengthy period, this is an ambitious statement as there are challenges that come with zero-emission hydrogen-based power.

Advert 10

The burning of hydrogen as a fuel produces greenhouse gas at high altitudes and this is a major issue that airlines and manufacturers will need to overcome in attempts to provide cleaner transport.

Airbus @akk/Twitter

There is also the issue of how the hydrogen is created and delivered as it is currently done primarily through fracturing which requires a great deal of energy that is not renewable.

Thirdly, whether the hydrogen would be liquified or kept as gas for zero-emission flights is a point of contention as more room would be required on the plane to facilitate the gaseous form of the fuel.

Advert 10

Despite these technical boundaries to zero-emission commercial planes, Airbus believes that the three early design concepts that have been developed could navigate these challenges and it has been stated that the company is working on more ideas.

Pixabay

The company intends to have several planes using clean-hydrogen culture during the 2030s. Amanda Simpson, vice president for research and technology for Airbus Americas, has given insight into how the alternative fuel may continue to grow after its introduction, ‘If demand is going to support them, we think they will become economical and they will be very clean.’

This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for zero-emission flights. However, the introduction of these planes will happen when it is anticipated that the number of commercial planes being flown will have grown from 20,000 to between 30,000 and 40,000.

Advert 10

With that in mind, many will hope that this technology progresses. Although Simpson warns, ‘There’s gonna be kerosene…in use for a long, long time.’