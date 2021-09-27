Alarm Goes Off On SpaceX All-Tourist Space Flight For A Stinky Reason

Alamy

A SpaceX all-tourist expedition was brought to a halt by an alarm. Fortunately, it was fixed before things got really smelly.

Going to the toilet on public transport is already intimidating enough. Whether it’s the prospect of a serpent hissing around the inside of the pan – thanks, Snakes on a Plane – or the sheer shame of letting one rip and essentially stinking up an entire cabin or carriage, it’s a bit stressful.

Now, imagine those worries, and take them above Earth. Could you go for a poo in space? Obviously you would if you had to, but could you face the stakes of making sure all your faeces was sucked away in such a strange environment? For a small crew on a SpaceX flight, these concerns briefly came to the fore when the loo stopped working properly.

On September 16, the world’s first all-civilian astronaut crew took off on the Inspiration4 mission for three days on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

Elon Musk tweeted that they had ‘some challenges’ with the toilet, but crew member Jared Isaacman has since explained what happened to cause a ‘significant’ issue alarm in an interview with CNN.

Toilets in space have fans to create suction in lieu of the matter dropping with gravity. While on-board the spacecraft, its waste management system malfunctioned, triggering the alarm.

Obviously, this could have caused an absolutely disgusting mess in the cabin. ‘I want to be 100% clear: there were no issues in the cabin at all as it relates to that,’ Isaacman clarified.

It’s fortunate the crew were so well-trained, as a number of communication blackouts interfered with their problem-solving with ground control.

‘I would say probably somewhere around 10% of our time on orbit we had no [communication with the ground], and we were a very calm, cool crew during that,’ Isaacman said, praising the team for their ‘mental toughness and a good frame of mind and a good attitude’.

‘The psychological aspect is one area where you can’t compromise because… there were obviously circumstances that happened up there where if you had somebody that didn’t have that mental toughness and started to react poorly, that really could’ve brought down the whole mission,’ he added.