Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Debut Twitch Stream Is One Of The Biggest Ever On The Platform

She made history as the youngest-ever woman elected to Congress, and now it looks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could have hit upon a pretty successful side gig as a Twitch streamer.

AOC made her Twitch debut last night playing Among Us in an effort to get out the vote ahead of the US presidential election in a fortnight’s time, and she’s quickly become one the platform’s biggest broadcasters after just one stream.

The Bronx representative announced she’d joined the platform on Monday, October 19, and people were clearly excited, with more than 260,000 people following her channel before she’d even gone live.

On Monday, she tweeted a call out to her followers, saying, ‘Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?’. Less than 24 hours later, a peak of 430,000 viewers tuned in to watch her first match.

According to TwitchTracker, that figure helped land the broadcast on the list of the 20 biggest streams ever seen on the site. The current record is held by Ninja, who racked up 600,000 viewers during a Fortnite stream with Drake in 2018, but TwitchTracker’s stats suggest AOC could already be one of the top 10 streamers in terms of peak viewership.

The Squad leader enlisted the help of a few other famous Twitch streamers, including Pokemite and HasanAbi, as well as fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar, and had to deal with being named an Imposter during her very first match, having just seconds before told viewers that’s exactly what she didn’t want to happen.

It might have been her first time playing Among Us, but it’s not like AOC is a newbie when it comes to gaming. Last year she revealed she’d gained the Silver IV rank in League of Legends (LoL), although she’s not even the best gamer in Congress. That award goes to Representative Josh Harder of California, who is in the Platinum rank of LoL, which places him above about 80% of the player pool.

Politicians have been jumping on game spaces in recent months, as Democrats seek to encourage young voters to get to the polls ahead of the election on November 3. Last week, the Biden campaign set up a virtual field office in Animal Crossing, while Bernie Sanders is a comparatively experienced Twitch streamer, having joined the site last year to target ‘a potentially supportive audience that way may not be hitting other ways’.

Could an AOC/Bernie Twitch stream crossover be in the pipeline?