All-Glass Elevator That Rises More Than 1,200 Feet Above New York Now In The Works

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 May 2021 14:24
SL GreenSL Green

A company in New York has taken a leaf out of Willy Wonka’s book and is creating its very own glass elevator.

The see-through lift will go 1,200 feet above the city and will be part of a new development named Summit One Vanderbilt.

The lift will be located on the outside of the new, midtown building and will give people the perfect view of the famous Madison Avenue. It’ll also be directly connected to Manhattan‘s Grand Central Terminal.

See a teaser video here:

State investment trust SL Green Realty Corp announced the news of the exciting new development earlier this week.

Describing the glass elevator, part of the press release read, ‘[Summit One Vanderbilt] will include an all-glass enclosed elevator called Ascent which travels up the outside of the building to breathtaking views that soar at 1,210 feet above New York City.’

‘Adventurers will also enjoy stepping out into fully transparent glass sky boxes called Levitation that jut out of the building and suspend guests 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue. The Summit features an outdoor bar, seating areas to enjoy the magnificent views and the highest urban outdoor alpine meadow in the world,’ it further detailed.

Glass lift (SL Green)SL Green

The building will open its doors in October of this year and will be the latest in a series of anticipated openings at One Vanderbilt as part of the $3.3 billion development.

In addition to the spectacular views, SL Green promises that Summit One Vanderbilt will ‘redefine the way people experience the intersection between nature and the built environment’.

