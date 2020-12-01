Almost 75% Of Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Went Home On Their First Flight Microsoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a popular game that tests players’ pilot skills. The simulator offers players the chance to go anywhere, but it seems the majority are going home on their first flight.

A new documentary that focuses on Microsoft Flight Simulator, and its surprisingly widespread appeal, noted an interesting fact about the playing habits on the game. It seems that almost three-quarters of all players fly home on their first flight. While each individual will have their own personal reasoning, it is intriguing that so many people undertake this journey.

The full documentary which makes note of this fact has been created by Noclip and can be seen below:

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Jorg Neumann, spoke with Noclip host Danny O’Dwyer about this phenomenon:

When the coronavirus hit, I was supposed to go visit my family, and I couldn’t because they live in Germany. So I flew there, and I called my parents and we just talked about the weather, it was the same time of day, same weather, it looked exactly right. I basically called them up and said ‘I’m as close to you as I can get.

Many will want to return home to put the simulator through its paces and see if the area they are accustomed to looks familiar. However, others will have more sentimental reasons and like Neumann, may want to visit a place that is close to their heart. Either way, it appears that the simulator is satisfying the needs of its player base.

It seems in times where travelling can be difficult, the immersive simulator is the next best thing.