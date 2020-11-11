Alphabet Uses Light Beams To Deliver Internet From 20Km Away

In the same way traditional fiber uses light to carry data through cables in the ground, Taara uses light to transmit information at very high speeds as a very narrow, invisible beam. This beam is sent between two small Taara terminals to create a link. A single Taara link can cover distances up to 20km and can transmit bandwidth of up to 20Gbps+—that’s enough connectivity for thousands of people to be watching YouTube at the same time.

By creating a series of links from our partner’s fiber-optic network over ground to underserved areas, Taara’s links can relay high-speed, high-quality Internet to people without the time, cost, and hassle involved in digging trenches or stringing cables along poles.