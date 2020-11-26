Amazon Apologises For Customers Receiving Cat Food Instead Of PlayStation 5
Picture the scene: you’ve pre-ordered your brand new PlayStation 5, and after months of waiting, the day is finally here. You rush to the door to collect your package, rip the box open and find…. a bag of cat food?
It sounds like a bad joke, but unfortunately this nightmare scenario was all to real for some unlucky gamers last week, with Amazon yesterday having to apologise after customers received unwanted items in the post instead of their pre-ordered PS5.
When the PS5 officially launched in the UK last week, reports starting spreading on social media of customers receiving all sorts of bizarre items in place of the console, including a foot massager, air fryer, packing tape, and, yes, even cat food.
Amazon has since confirmed that some of these incidents were genuine, saying they were ‘really sorry’ for the mix-ups.
The company told Sky News:
We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders.
We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened…we’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.
With available Xbox Series X and PS5s like gold dust at the moment, the spate of missing consoles has led many of those affected to believe their order was stolen. As well as the dodgy replacements, others reported having their order marked as delivered, without anything ever actually turning up.
Amazon hasn’t confirmed what exactly happened, but is working on making sure everyone who pre-ordered Sony’s latest console gets their order properly fulfilled as soon as possible.
