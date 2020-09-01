Amazon Gets Green Light From Federal Aviation Administration To Begin Air Drone Deliveries
Amazon has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to begin drone deliveries, something that will save many people’s front lawns from the dreaded delivery driver’s tyre marks.
Not only will a drone not judge you for answering the door at 1pm in your dressing gown, it has been said Amazon Prime Air aims to get parcels to customers in just 30 minutes.
The e-commerce company received the green light from the FAA on Saturday, August 29, having been issued a Part 153 certificate to ‘safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers’.
Amazon Prime Air will have had to jump through a few hoops to get the go-ahead, as there are five stages to receive the FAA certificate: pre-application; formal application; design assessment; performance assessment; and administrative functions.
As exciting is the news is, don’t be expecting a drone delivery anytime soon as the idea is still in the trial stages. Also, the packages have to be 5lb or less, so don’t be ordering that new dumbbell set just yet.
As per CNBC, David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air, said in statement:
This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world.
We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realise our vision of 30-minute delivery.
Not only is this an innovative idea, it will be welcomed by many in light on the ongoing pandemic, as it limits person-to-person contact.
In a statement yesterday, August 31, a spokesperson for the FAA said, ‘The FAA supports innovation that is beneficial to the public, especially during a health- or weather-related crisis.’
FAA approval has been a long time coming for Amazon, which first began testing drones in 2013. The company submitted the petition for the administration’s approval last year, stating it would conduct the deliveries with lightweight packages in areas of low population density.
Amazon Prime Air isn’t the only company to be granted approval from the FAA for drone deliveries. A company named Wing was also granted the certificate last year, as was parcel delivery service UPS.
Hopefully McDonald’s will catch on to the idea of drone deliveries too…
