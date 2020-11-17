Amazon Launches Online Prescription Pharmacy Service Amazon

Amazon’s quest for world domination continues with the company launching its own pharmacy service. And yes, there’s free delivery with Prime.

The company announced today, November 17, that customers in the United States would be able to order prescriptions to be delivered by mail, taking on traditional pharmacy providers like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

The pharmacy market is worth a huge $300 billion, so it’s no surprise that Amazon wants to get involved. The company has been making moves in the industry since it acquired PillPack for $753 million in 2018, adding to the online pharmacy’s infrastructure to a growing and diverse portfolio that also includes Whole Foods, Twitch and Audible.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rip through the United States, many Americans and their healthcare providers have already shifted to home delivery for prescription medication. Amazon Pharmacy says it will accept most forms of insurance, and CNBC reports that it may also be a cheaper option for those without a health plan. Amazon Prime members will have access to discounts of up to 80% on generic medications, and 40% on brand-name prescriptions, so the service may end up being cheaper than some current insurance copays.

There are likely to be some concerns over allowing an online retailer like Amazon to begin filling prescriptions. In order to follow current laws and avoid medication getting into the wrong hands, Amazon says that it will verify that each prescription has been legitimately authorised by a doctor, and will also give customers a health questionnaire before they order medication for the first time. There is also a support line to connect customers with pharmacists online or by phone.

Customers will be able to get things like birth control and insulin through the service, but the company will not handle prescriptions of more serious medication, including opioids, and will also not deliver vitamins and food supplements. The company says that they will also screen orders to make sure customers are not mixing potentially dangerous combinations of medication.

Amazon Prime customers will have the option of two-day delivery, and there’s also a prescription savings card to use at traditional pharmacies. But no word yet on whether you’ll get a 30-day free trial.