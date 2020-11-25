Amazon Outage Shuts Down Local Train Services And Chunk Of The Internet

PA Images

Amazon’s internet infrastructure service is experiencing a major outage that’s impacting a significant amount of internet users – including train lines.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides internet to a lot of people, but an unknown error has caused many to lose access to the online world.

Naturally, people have started reporting the issue, and some institutions have noted their inability to update their customers on current events. In fact, the NYCT Subway has started tweeting out service updates because of the inability to change the website.

Amazon appears to be aware of the problem and is addressing it. The company explained to The Verge:

Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services, we are working toward a resolution.

The internet infrastructure provider will want to fix this issue as quickly as possible, as it isn’t a great reflection of the business, particularly if users are having to bypass its services to communicate.

At the moment the issue is primarily being experienced in the eastern United States, and users – as well as Amazon – will hope that the issue doesn’t spread.

Many will be hoping that the internet services of AWS are restored soon.