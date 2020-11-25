unilad
Advert

Amazon Outage Shuts Down Local Train Services And Chunk Of The Internet

by : Daniel Richardson on : 25 Nov 2020 17:35
PA Images

Amazon’s internet infrastructure service is experiencing a major outage that’s impacting a significant amount of internet users – including train lines.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides internet to a lot of people, but an unknown error has caused many to lose access to the online world.

Advert

Naturally, people have started reporting the issue, and some institutions have noted their inability to update their customers on current events. In fact, the NYCT Subway has started tweeting out service updates because of the inability to change the website.

Amazon appears to be aware of the problem and is addressing it. The company explained to The Verge:

Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services, we are working toward a resolution.

Advert

The internet infrastructure provider will want to fix this issue as quickly as possible, as it isn’t a great reflection of the business, particularly if users are having to bypass its services to communicate.

At the moment the issue is primarily being experienced in the eastern United States, and users – as well as Amazon – will hope that the issue doesn’t spread.

Many will be hoping that the internet services of AWS are restored soon.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert
News

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Amazon, Now, Tech

Credits

The Verge

  1. The Verge

    AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

 