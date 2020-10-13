Amazon Prime Day 2020: UNILAD’s Best Tech Deals

Amazon

It’s Amazon Prime Day! Just for you, we’ve combed through thousands of bargains and found the very best tech deals on offer.

Just what is this lucrative event, I hear you ask? Prime Day is an annual event for Prime members, with absolutely incredible savings on a wide array of products, whether it be entertainment, homeware, electronics or even groceries.

It lasts from October 13–14, with the first load of discounts dropping at midnight. Some tips to bear in mind: be quick (obviously), get deal alerts via Amazon’s app so you don’t miss anything, keep an eye out for blue deal badges and make sure you ask Alexa for your best Prime Day Deals.

Here’s the important bit: all deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime costs £7.99 a month and gives you access to Prime Video and free next-day delivery on qualifying items shipped by Amazon. You can cancel at any time. Click here to sign-up to Amazon Prime.

UNILAD’s hand-picked Prime Day tech deals

If there’s any good way to spend money on Prime Day, it’s treating yourself to some new gadgets. Whether it be snazzy gaming keyboards, soundproof headphones or dash-cams, we’ve scoured Amazon’s discounts for the most interesting, must-have items, whether they’re for yourself or perhaps a stocking filler this Christmas.

£40.01 off Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and PowerUp Charging Dock Bundle, now £88.99

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Amazon

No modern home is complete without its own Bluetooth speaker. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a beast for a great price, equipped with rich bass, 15 hours of battery life and a range of 150ft.

With loud and immersive 360 degree sound thanks to its sleek cylindrical, waterproof design, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better quality speaker for your tunes, controlled via your phone or the ‘magic button’. The perfect way to liven up your home.

Was: £129 Now: £88.99

£9.01 off Sony SRS-XB12, Compact & Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker with EXTRA BASS – Violet, now £29.99

Sony Speaker Amazon

Another Bluetooth speaker makes our best deals list – this time, a humbler offering with the Sony SRS-XB12. While it’s cheaper than the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, you’ll still be enjoying massive sound despite its smaller size – all thanks to its EXTRA BASS technology.

Waterproof, dustproof, sandproof and mudproof, with a battery life of 16 hours, this is an ideal purchase for those on-the-go or wannabe singers looking to boost their shower performances.

Was: £39 Now: £29.99

£400 off ASUS ZenBook 14 UX434 14 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Laptop with ScreenPad, now £699.99

ZenBook 14 Amazon

Now we’re moving on to the real bargains. It’s been dubbed one of the world’s smallest 14-inch laptops; ultraslim with four-sided NanoEdge design, with a whopping screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

However, the ZenBook 14 isn’t just a looker. With an eight generation i5-8265 processor and 8gb RAM, plus a huge 256GB PCI-e SSD, it’s a breakneck laptop which will also upgrade your traditional computer experience thanks to the ScreenPad 2.0. ‘Discover your creative power.’

Was: £1099.99 Now: £699.99

£344 off Philips 55PUS7304/12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV, now £455

Philips 4K TV Amazon

Think about all the movies you watched, all the shows you binged over the course of the past few months. Take a look at the puny TV you have. It’s served you well, but it’s time for an upgrade.

This 55-inch 4K UHD television will bring your favourite comfort watches to life, whether it’s the MCU, Planet Earth or How I Met Your Mother. Turn your living room into a cinema with Dolby Atmos sound and the P5 Perfect Picture Engine. Also, when you’re feeling extra lazy, you can control the TV with Alexa.

Was: £799 Now: £455

£35.47 off Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Grey (Previous Model), now £544.50

Apple iPad Air Amazon

Maybe it’s the kids constantly pestering you for a new tablet, or perhaps you’re just sick of craning your neck to watch the tiny TV in your bedroom, or maybe you just want something cool – the iPad Air is the answer.

With 256gb of memory, you’ll never feel the pressure of photos, videos, games and songs piling up beneath the surface. Don’t worry about multi-tasking either – this iPad runs on the A12 bionic chip, meaning you can soar seamlessly between FaceTime on its 7MP front camera and streaming Prime Video on its 10.5-inch Retina display.

Was: £579.97 Now: £544.50

£31.25 off Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Esports Gaming Headset , now £37.99

Razer Kraken Headset Amazon

Maybe you’re cracking your fingers for a FIFA tournament. Perhaps it’s time to quit the muckin’ about and go to the Warzone. Whichever game you choose, you need a great headset.

Introducing the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition in bright green, loaded with THX Spatial Audio which ‘breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround to deliver seamless 360 degree positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience’. It’s compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and mobile devices.

Was: £69.24 Now: £37.99

£29 off Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, now £75.99

Razer Keyboard Amazon

Of course, this one only applies to the PC Master Race. While some choose a compatible gamepad, much like an Xbox controller, the pros with lightning-fast reflexes and incredible hand-eye coordination opt for keyboard gameplay.

As such, the fully-programmable Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will make a fine accompaniment to your Razer headset. It’s satisfyingly ‘clicky’, comfortable on the wrists and comes with full RGB Chroma lighting for those late-night gaming sessions.

Was: £104.99 Now: £75.99

£10 off BeatsX Wireless Earphones, now £49

BeatsX Amazon

These BeatsX Wireless Earphones are an affordable option for those looking to upgrade their in-ear listening experience. Designed with Apple in mind, with W1 technology and a Lightning connector, these are comfortable add-on for any iPhone.

While their eight-hour battery time doesn’t rival other, slightly more expensive options on Amazon, with Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback when battery is low.

Was: £59 Now: £49

£51.01 off Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II – White, now £117.99

Bose SoundLink Headphones Amazon

You’re lying in bed, relaxing, trying to listen to some music to tune out after a hard day. Unfortunately, your headphones just aren’t cutting the mustard anymore – too quiet, not enough bass, uncomfortable.

With Bose SoundLink headphones, quibbles with discomfort or quality will remain in the past. According to Amazon, you’ll get get ‘deep, immersive sound at any volume, making them the high-sounding wireless headphones available’, in addition to a HD microphone system that helps your voice push through windy or noisy environments.

Was: £169.00 Now: £117.99

£41.39 off Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Black, now £89.99

Sennheiser Earphones Amazon

Not everyone wants over-ear headphones. For those who are more active, whether it’s running or cycling, ear buds are often more convenient. If they’re Bluetooth, even better.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones are for people looking to step up their in-ear game. Not only are they a snug fit, but they come with tremendous sound quality – thanks to the dynamic transducers in the stainless steel ear tunnels – and terrific vocal projection, with a microphone embedded in the neckband.

Was: £131.29 Now: £89.99

£21.66 off AUKEY Dash Cam FHD 1080p Car Camera, now £43.33

AUKEY Dash Cam Amazon

This ‘low-profile stealth dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road’. Thanks to the Sony Exmor Sensor, it captures everything in ‘super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170 degree field of view’, maintaining strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving.

This AUKEY camera captures video as well as stills, and comes with an ‘Emergency Recording Mode’ which captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten, activated by a built-in gravity sensor.

Was: £64.99 Now: £43.33

To check out all of Prime Day’s deals across all categories, click here to swoop up some bargains.