Amazon Will Spend $2 Billion To Address Housing Crisis

Amazon will spend more than $2 billion in the next five years and build tens of thousands of houses, in an attempt to address the housing crisis in the US.

In recent years, Amazon has diversified its offering and has seen it becoming a pharmaceutical dispenser as well as the owner of jets. The company is now addressing an issue that it is a part of by pledging billions of dollars to the Puget Sound region.

Technology companies often play a role in gentrification and the displacement of local communities, because they encourage higher-income workers to move into poorer areas. It seems that Amazon is conscious of this process, and the company is pledging money to cities such as Seattle, Arlington, and Nashville.

The pledge from Amazon is similar to the commitments of Apple, Facebook and Google, which all want to address the issue of rising house prices in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Much like other technology companies, Amazon will focus its investment on areas where it has staff. The company employs more than 75,000 people in the Puget Sound region and has its headquarters based there. This area, which encompasses Seattle, as well as Arlington, Virginia, Nashville and Tennessee will be the focus of the investment.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos detailed the importance of investment in a press statement:

Amazon has a long-standing commitment to helping people in need, including the Mary’s Place family shelter we built inside our Puget Sound headquarters. The shelter now supports over 200 women and children experiencing homelessness every night. This new $2 billion Housing Equity Fund will create or preserve 20,000 affordable homes in all three of our headquarters regions—Arlington, Puget Sound, and Nashville. It will also help local families achieve long-term stability while building strong, inclusive communities.

Most of the money will come in the form of low-cost loans that will be given to housing companies. These loans include nearly $382 million to the Washington Housing Conservancy and $185.5 million to King County Housing Authority. This loan-based investment will also be increased in the years to come.

Amazon has pledged to contribute to causes as well. The company intends to give $125 million in cash grants to small businesses, nonprofits, and minority-led organizations.

In many ways, this investment addresses an issue that critics believe is caused by large technology companies. Nonetheless, many will be pleased to see the housing crisis being addressed even if there is a pre-existing moral argument for investment from these companies.