Amazon Workers Slam Jeff Bezos Despite Him Thanking Them For Funding Space Launch

PA

Jeff Bezos has been called out by Amazon employees after he thanked them for helping fund his space launch.

Bezos shot himself into space last week, July 20, in his Blue Origin spacecraft. After landing, he celebrated the trip and said it was made possible by his employees’ hard work.

Bezos gave thanks to ‘every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this’. However, Amazon employees have since criticized the founder and former CEO.

The Blue Origin spacecraft is thought to have cost in the region of $28 million (£25 million). It was paid for by billions of dollars of Amazon shares sold by Bezos himself. This resulted in Bezos becoming the wealthiest man to ever have entered space.

However, Bezos dedicating the trip to his workers was not received well. The Amazon founder has even been accused of exploiting his staff to fund the flight by Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez said: ‘Yes, Amazon workers did pay for this – with lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace, and delivery drivers not having health insurance during a pandemic.

‘And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon abusing their market power to hurt small business.’

Amazon workers took to Twitter too, to respond to Bezos’s thanks. One said: ‘What’s wrong with billionaires monopolizing space while the earth falls apart?’

Another said:

The crazy part is Amazon makes so much money that they COULD have paid their employees living wages, with good benefits, and Bezos would STILL have been a billionaire and been able to go to space.

A third joked: ‘With Bezos in space, there’s never been a better time for Amazon Workers to finally be able to go take a bathroom break.’