AMD Has Revealed Three New Graphic Cards To Compete Against Nvidia's RTX 3080 AMD

AMD has brought the fight to Nvidia today, October 28, with the announcement of three new Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

The company revealed the Radeon RX 6800 XT, the Radeon RX 6800, and the Radeon RX 6900, with prices ranging from $579 to $999.

The cards have been developed with AMD’s latest RDNA 2 technology – the same gear that’s set to power the new PS5 and Xbox Series X. These Radeon cards are designed to support next-gen games, with AMD aiming to compete with Nvidia in the 4K PC gaming market.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT is specifically aimed at rivalling Nvidia’s RTX 3080, with the company saying it will support 4K and 1440p gaming for $50 less than Nvidia’s competing card. Benchmark tests performed by AMD show the card beating the RTX 3080 in performance in Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Forza Horizon 4, and equalling Nvidia in many others.

The card boasts 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a 2015Mhz base clock, 2250Mhz boost clock, and 72 compute units overall. It also notably draws 20 watts less power than the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Meanwhile, the upper end RX 6900 XT, which will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3090. offers 24GB of memory and is positioned for use in 8K gaming, although it could also suit creatives as a potential Titan replacement.

AMD lacks the AI-powered super sampling technology pioneered by Nvidia, but according to The Verge, the company has been working with various other tech companies testing a new super sampling feature designed to increase performance during ray tracing. The open and cross-platform technology will eventually be available for next-gen consoles, but unfortunately won’t be ready for this current launch.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will hit the shelves on November 18th, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT arriving a few weeks later on December 8th.