AMD Says RX 6000 Big Navi Will Be ‘The Most Powerful Gaming GPU Ever Built’ AMD

AMD claims that the RX 6000 will surpass the power of all previous GPU systems made by the company, and many are interested in how it will compare to Nvidia’s highly-anticipated RTX 3080.

The next generation of graphics processing units is set to excite players. While games consoles are also making the jump into new and exciting frontiers, the pinnacle of specifications will be found in PCs. There had been a great deal of excitement surrounding the RTX 3080 by Nvidia, which looked set to be the benchmark of performance for the next few years, but AMD may surpass it with its own GPU creation.

While AMD announced the Zen-3 powered Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, the CEO of the company, Lisa Su, previewed the new GPU systems. The CEO didn’t go into too much detail, but she did claim that the RX 6000 ‘by far the most powerful gaming GPU we have ever built’, before noting some examples of its uses.

AMD excites with presentation AMD

The new CPUs in conjunction with the upcoming GPUs will be able to run games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 88fps for 4K gameplay at ultra settings, and Gears 5 at 73fps for 4K gameplay at ultra settings. Safe to say, Su was correct in asserting that the systems would deliver ‘Badass Quality’.

Full details about the upcoming GPU system will be revealed and detailed on October 28. The formal announcement is set to detail the RDNA 2 graphics architecture, and with that in mind, it should be an illuminating presentation as it is the basis of almost all next-generation GPUs.

AMD presentation AMD

For those who enjoy high-end specifications, the announcement will be highly anticipated, and it will be interesting to see if this begins a rivalry between Nvidia and AMD GPU users.