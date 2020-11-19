An HDMI Switcher Is The Most Useful Gadget You Don't Already Own Amazon

Reaching behind your TV and desperately trying to get the HDMI cable into the right port can be a pain, particularly when everyone is on Call of Duty already. Fortunately, there is a cheap solution.

If you don’t have multiple HDMI ports or have numerous consoles, you’ll be all too familiar with the struggle of reaching around your screen to try and plug in the right channel.

However there is a simple solution to this plight that doesn’t require buying a new television or getting rid of consoles, instead, the UGREEN 2 In 1 Out 4K HDMI Switch will change the connection for you.

The HDMI Switch offers 4k resolution and does not require a power source. Using the switch, users can just input their HDMI cables and press a button when they want to use a different channel for an alternate system. This simple but effective idea is seemingly perfect for people who are transitioning between console generations, and it will only set buyers back £12.59. The cheap price will likely be a relief for those who have just splashed out on a new console.

While some may enjoy the crunch required to get up and get behind the television, the ability to have a ‘Bi-direction HDMI Switch [that] also works the other way around as HDMI Splitter’ will be a welcome solution for most.

Fortunately, the HDMI Switch works with almost all devices because it complies with HDCP 1.4. The company lists an array of devices such as ‘ PS4, Xbox, Skybox, Virgo, DVD Player, TV Stick, HDTV, Projector’ as compatible so users shouldn’t have too much trouble operating the device. With this in mind, the UGREEN HDMI Switch will be a welcome addition to most setups that use multiple devices to provide entertainment.