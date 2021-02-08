Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round
We’ve all gone a long way to prove a point to someone, but one Scot has taken things to the extreme by launching a campaign to send a flat-earther into space.
Marc Gauld claims that his friend has been annoying him so much with his ‘nonsense’ claims that the Earth is flat, that he’s decided to try and send a prominent flat-earther advocate into orbit to prove for once and for all that our planet is, in fact, round.
It might seem like a joke, but the 37-year old Aberdeen man told the Daily Record that he’s deadly serious about his plan, saying:
I have a couple of friends that are flat-earthers and it drives me crazy their total nonsense that they speak.
They call astronauts actors who are paid to lie and that boils my blood because these are guys who barely hold down jobs and do nothing so to talk about astronauts like that I don’t know where they get off.
“I decided to give them the chance to put their money where their mouth is for once and the only way I could do it is by sending a high ranking flat-earther into space.
As recently as five years ago, crowdfunding a ticket to send a random person into space would have been completely out of the question, unless you were willing to invest in over a decades worth of astronaut training, but with commercial space flight taking off in recent months, the idea isn’t actually as far fetched as it may seem.
Private companies including SpaceX and Virgin Galactic have all promised to fly paying passengers to the stars in just a matter of years, and some flights are already taking bookings.
Gauld, who says he’s a massive space and sci-fi enthusiast and found his flat-earther pal’s claims ‘disrespectful’ to the scientific community, looked up the price of one a private commercial space flight on Virgin Galactic, and has now set about raising the £250,000 necessary to get a member of the flat-earth community a spot on board.
It’s a pretty extreme way to win an argument, but while he’s been taking some stick from flat-earthers on social media, he believes that they should be jumping at the opportunity, saying ‘if flat earthers truly want to prove flat earth then I would expect most donations to come from the flat earther community.’ Gauld has set up a GoFundMe page, and is encouraging people to donate to the campaign ‘in the name of science.’
