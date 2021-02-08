Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round

I have a couple of friends that are flat-earthers and it drives me crazy their total nonsense that they speak.

They call astronauts actors who are paid to lie and that boils my blood because these are guys who barely hold down jobs and do nothing so to talk about astronauts like that I don’t know where they get off.

“I decided to give them the chance to put their money where their mouth is for once and the only way I could do it is by sending a high ranking flat-earther into space.