Anonymous Targets Elon Musk For Damaging Crypto Investors’ Lives

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Jun 2021 10:30
Anonymous Targets Elon Musk For Damaging Crypto Investors' LivesAnonymous/YouTube/NBC

Anonymous has called out Elon Musk for supposedly damaging crypto investors’ lives, while branding the SpaceX founder as ‘nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention’.

Saying that Musk has ‘enjoyed one of the most favourable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration’, Anonymous stated that people have now begun to see him for who he really is.

The notorious group of hackers took aim at the multi-billionaire regarding damaging people’s lives in light of his ongoing tweets about cryptocurrency, Dogecoin in particular.

Many of his tweets have gone to affect the value of the digital coins. This happened yesterday, June 5, after the tech mogul wrote a strange tweet about Bitcoin, causing its value to decrease, New York Post reports.

With this in mind, the group said that Musk was meddling with people’s livelihoods.

They said in the video:

Reading from the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives. Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives.

Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person.

Elon Musk Twitter PIC elonmusk/Twitter@elonmusk/Twitter

Anonymous also claimed that ‘hard-working people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums’, and that he’s mocking them with his memes he posts from ‘one of [his] million-dollar mansions’.

The group has since threatened Musk and told him that he had met his match and to ‘expect [them]’.

While Musk has been active on Twitter this morning, he’s yet to respond to Anonymous’s video.

Featured Image Credits: Anonymous/YouTube/NBC

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

