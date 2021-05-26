unilad
Advert

Another ‘Irresponsible’ Bitcoin Advert Has Been Banned

by : Hannah Smith on : 26 May 2021 12:54
Another 'Irresponsible' Bitcoin Advert Has Been BannedBitcoinsLondon/Twitter/PA Images

An advert encouraging passengers on the London Underground to buy Bitcoin has been slammed as ‘irresponsible’ by regulators.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a poster that appeared in several stations across the stations and read, ‘If you’re seeing Bitcoin on the underground, it’s time to buy.’

Advert

The ad, which was placed by online cryptocurrency exchange Luno, did not adequately warn viewers of the risks of buying into Bitcoin, and instead misleadingly ‘gave the impression that Bitcoin investment was straightforward and accessible’, the ASA said.

Misleading cryptocurrency ads banned from London Underground (PA Images)PA Images

The ruling continues:

We understood that Bitcoin investment was complex, volatile and could expose investors to losses. That stood in contrast to the ad. The audience it addressed, the general public, were likely to be inexperienced in their understanding of cryptocurrencies.

Advert

The ASA also pointed out that neither Luno or Bitcoin are protected by regulators, leaving investors exposed to even higher levels of risk than in standard trading.

Luno said it had removed the ad, and would ‘ensure that future Luno adverts feature an appropriate warning as to the risks of cryptocurrency’.

Regulators warned that Bitcoin is highly volatile (PA Images)PA Images

The BBC reports that a number of similar ads have been banned by the ASA in recent months, as investment platforms seek to capitalise on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Advert

In March, a newspaper advert that described Bitcoin as ‘digital gold’ and told readers ‘there is no point in keeping your money in the bank’ was also rejected as ‘irresponsibly’ suggesting that notoriously volatile cryptocurrencies were a ‘secure investment’.

Bitcoin has seen its value drop by more than 50% in the past month, falling from a record high of $64,829 to a low of just above $30,000.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion
Film and TV

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend
US News

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India
Technology

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages

Topics: Technology, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Now

Credits

BBC and 1 other

  1. BBC

    'Irresponsible' London Underground Bitcoin advert banned

  2. Bitcoins London/Twitter

    Bitcoins London

 