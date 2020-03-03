Apple Agrees To $500 Million Settlement For Slowing Down iPhones

First, it appears the problem is widespread, and will only get worse as phones (and their batteries) continue to age.

[…] Second, the problem is due, in part, to a change in iOS. The difference between 10.2.0 and 10.2.1 is too abrupt to be just a function of battery condition. I believe (as do others) that Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point. Why did Apple do this?