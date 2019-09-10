Apple Announces All-New iPad And Watch

Apple

Apple has unveiled a brand new tablet and smart watch at their Apple Park events in the city of Cupertino.

While the main focus of the event was the launch of brand new iPhones, Apple took the opportunity to showcase products that are dominant in the tech space.

The seventh generation of the iPad has been upgraded to have a 10.2” retina display. It also comes with TouchID, a 8mp camera and support for the Apple Pencil.

Starting at $329, the tablet is a significant improvement on the previous model, with better battery life, Smart Keyboard support, and the iPadOS helps it complete multitasking.

The new iPad is available to order starting today and in stores starting September 30th.

Also revealed was the latest Apple Watch. The Series 5 model has been updated so that the display will always be on. Thanks to this, users will be able to see their watch faces without needing to raise their wrists or tapping the device like before.

Despite the Watch screen never turning off, it still has the same battery life of over 18 hours.

As well as having brand new software, international emergency calling has also been included, allowing customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries.

There’s also a built-in compass, in case you need to work out in 2019 if you’re facing North or South for some reason.

Throughout their promotional video, Apple decided to remind us that the Apple Watch also does a good job at telling the time.

You’ll be able to get the 5th edition of the Apple Watch in either stainless steel, aluminum, ceramic or all-new Titanium starting at $399. For cellular versions of the watch, prices will start at $500. You can preorder as of today and it will be available as of 20th September.