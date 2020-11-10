Apple Announces M1-Powered MacBook Pro Apple

Apple has announced the brand-new MacBook Pro as part of its new line of Macs powered by the first-ever Apple-designed Silicon chips.

During its ‘One More Thing’ event, the tech giant revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which the company says will offer improved performance when running creator software like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro, all while offering the highest-ever battery life in a Mac.

The MacBook Pro is part of the first range of Macs to use the new Arm-based Apple Silicon chip – the M1 – which the company revealed for the first time today. In what John Vernus, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, called ‘a giant leap’ for the company, the M1 will replace the Intel processors that Apple has used since 2005. The event also saw the launch of a new MacBook Air and Mac Mini, with Apple set to relaunch the rest of its products with Apple-designed chips over the next few years.



The new M1-powered chips are set to pack the MacBook Pro with a 2.8 times faster CPU and five times faster GPU, with Apple saying the next-gen Pro is 3x faster than best selling Windows laptop.

Despite the Pro offering a far-improved performance capacity, the company says it will be able to handle 17 hours of wireless web browsing, and up to 20 hours of video browsing – twice as long as the previous generation. It also comes with its own active cooling system designed to prevent the Pro from overheating when running intensive tasks.

The new MacBook Pro costs £1299 and will go on sale next week.