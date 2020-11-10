Apple Announces New MacBook Air Powered By First Ever Apple-Designed M1 Chip Apple

Apple has unveiled its new MacBook Air – the first to be powered by the company’s own Arm-based Silicon M1 chip.

In what Apple calls ‘a giant leap’ for the company, it is moving away from the Intel chips that have powered its hardware since 2005, instead taking a leap of faith with its own in-house graphics cards and processors, starting with the M1.

The new M1-powered MacBook Air brings no major visual redesign, and at £999 costs the same as its predecessor. However, Apple promises its new Silicon chip will deliver 3.5x better CPU performance and 5x better graphics performance than the previous generation of Macbook Airs, as well as improved storage and battery life. Apple have also got rid of the MacBook’s fan, and say it will be virtually silent.

Apple has been working on its own chips for well over a decade, with Apple Silicon already used in a number of its other product lines, including iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods. However, this is the first time Arm-based chips have been trusted to handle the demands of something as big as a laptop computer.

The new M1 chip features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and a massive 16 billion transistors – a record for Apple – which the company says will help the chip achieve twice the performance of current leading PC chips, at just a third of the power. Apple also says the M1 has cutting-edge support for machine learning, and provides a high level of security.

The news comes six months after the company announced at WWDC that it would be introducing its own CPUs by the end of the year.

The ‘One More Thing’ event also saw Apple announce a new MacBook Pro, and MacOS Big Sur, designed specifically to support the performance capacity of the new M1 chip.

