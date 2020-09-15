Apple Announces Updated Eighth-Generation iPad And iPad Air 4

Apple

Apple has unveiled the brand-new iPad Air 4 and eighth-generation iPad at the company’s eagerly anticipated ‘Time Flies’ event.

As part of a special tenth anniversary upgrade, the new iPad Air has seen significant changes. With USB-C connectivity, as opposed to a Lighting port, the device is also 11-inches in size, notably bigger than the 10.5-inch iPad Air 3.

The iPad Air 4 will be available to order within the coming days, and can be bought within stores by late September.

The Home button is no more; removed to achieve for an ‘all-screen look’ similar to the iPad Pro, but users still have Touch ID as well as FaceID.

The tablet also includes four stereo speakers and a 12MP rear camera, as well as an improved processor, all thanks to the new super-fast A14 chip set to feature in the iPhone 12.

As was rumoured, the iPad Air 4 has a Liquid Retina display, in the same vein as the ones found on the iPad Pro.

The iPad Air 4 matches the price of the iPad Air 3, with prices starting from £479 for the 64GB wifi edition.

Of course, customers will have to pay extra for additional storage or cellular capability. A 256GB iPad Air 3 will be sold for £629, while the price of a cellular edition starts at £599.

The eighth-generation iPad was also revealed, which boasts a 10.2-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic processor (allowing for 40% faster performance and graphics which are twice as fast).

Considered somewhat of an entry-level model, it also has Apple Keyboard and Pencil support, with models starting at $329.

The Time Flies event was hosted at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Usually, Apple’s events are held before a live audience, however the event has been run differently this year on account of the ongoing pandemic.