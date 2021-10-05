Apple Celebrates Steve Jobs On 10th Anniversary Of His Death
Apple has paid touching tribute to founder Steve Jobs, as his family, friends and former colleagues mark the 10th anniversary of his death.
Earlier today, the company unveiled a special commemorative homepage on its website, featuring a photo of a young Jobs working on a self-built computer alongside the caption ‘Celebrating Steve’.
The homepage links to a short film containing footage and photos from some of the most memorable moments in Jobs’ career, including the moment he announced the first iMac, and his unveiling of the iPod and the iPhone, all of which went on to revolutionise the technology industry.
Alongside the clips is a poignant statement written by Jobs’ family, in which they share how in the decade since his death ‘our gratitude has become as great as our loss’.
The statement continues:
For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind.
There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well.
Since Jobs’ death aged 56 from complications of pancreatic cancer in 2011, Apple has continued to dominate the industry, becoming the world’s first $1 trillion dollar company in 2018, and going on to break the $2 trillion mark two years later.
The anniversary of his passing was also marked by his business partner Jony Ive, who served as Apple’s chief design officer until 2019. In an op-ed column published in The Wall Street Journal, Ive described his years working alongside Jobs as ‘some of the happiest, most creative and joyful times of my life’, adding, ‘Steve’s last words to me were that he would miss talking together… I miss Steve desperately and I will always miss not talking with him.’
