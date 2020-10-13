Apple Finally Reveals iPhone 12

Apple

After coronavirus lockdowns caused a delay to the production schedule, Apple has finally revealed the new iPhone 12.

When autumn rolls around each year, there’s a few things we can pretty much guarantee will happen; the nights get longer, the leaves turn from green to red, and a brand new iPhone is unveiled to the world.

Advert

The company has made a habit out of dropping its new phones in September, so when the coronavirus outbreak caused chaos across the globe, it was unclear if this year would be the same.

Apple fans will be pleased to know that for the first time ever, the iPhone has 5G-compatible models. The technology has been tested in 30 countries with several carriers, to make sure that the launch of the 5G models goes smoothly. In the US, the iPhone will be rolled out with Verizon on a sub-6 5G network.

The new phone has both expected and surprise elements, some of which were predicted through various leaks and rumours. There are five colours for Apple fans to choose from, including black, white, red, green and a nice dark blue.

Advert

The display of the standard iPhone 12 is being upgraded from LCD to OLED from the 11 model. The phone is also 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than last year’s iPhone 11. The one thing that stays the same is that the phone has a 6.1-inch display.

Apple

The iPhone 12 has a 12-megapixel main camera, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide. These are still housed in the black squircle which houses the camera’s on the 11 models. On the front of the camera, there is also a front-facing camera as well as still having a notch on the front. This was to be expected as Apple seems to not fancy exploring with an under-screen camera.

All of the new iPhone 12 phones are powered by Apple’s new A14 bionic chip. The tech giant is claiming that the processor is “up to 50 percent faster” than the leading chips in Android smartphones. Quite the brag there!

Advert

As already hinted previously, Apple is removing the chargers from the boxes in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

This story is developing. There is still more to come.