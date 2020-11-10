Apple Has Announced A New Mac Mini Apple

Not many people expected to see a new Mac Mini at Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event, but it looks set to deliver an incredible amount of performance in a small package.

The M1 was the focus of the ‘One More Thing’ event, but it was also noted how it would impact the next generation of systems. One of the new systems that will see significant benefits from Apple’s in-house technology is the Mac Mini.

While it is not the most astounding piece of technology on Apple’s roster, the Mac Mini boasts impressive specifications at a lower cost than previous generations. For $100 cheaper than the previous Mini generation, consumers can get a system with 16GB of memory, up to 2TB solid-state storage, and because of the M1, three times faster CPU.

mac mini pres

This new system also offers a more efficient and accessible design. The system features a Thunderbolt and USB 4 port that will allow users to link their systems at ease with broadly accessible connections. The Mini itself will also allow for better displays and graphics. The graphics speed and quality improve this generation, with six times faster delivery as well as the promise of 6k resolution compatibility. This kind of compatibility will be ideal for fans of the Apple Pro Display XDR.

Alongside this visual and power upgrades, the system is 60% more efficient. This means that the added power of the system comes at a lower cost to the battery, and it should also be quieter when running applications.

By using the Big Sur operating system and the M1’s capabilities, the new Mini looks set to increase speeds, accessibility and power while being available at a cheaper than expected price.

The Mac Mini will be available for $699 and, somewhat surprisingly, it is available to order now.