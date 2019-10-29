Apple Has Launched The All-New AirPods Pro

Apple

Apple has officially announced its third generation of ear buds, the AirPods Pro.

They’re set for release on October 30 and will cost $249 (£249 in the UK), promising fantastic audio quality to justify the expensive price-tag.

There’s an all-new design for the listening devices, which Apple is claiming to be lightweight and more immersive than the previous AirPods.

Take a look below:

The news comes as part of a surprise announcement in the form of a press release. It highlighted the product will come with three varying sizes in the box. So it doesn’t matter whether you have small, medium or large sized ears, the AirPods will be sure to fit.

The headphones biggest improvement is the brand-new noise cancellation technology, enabling you to walk down the street without hearing what’s going on in the outside world. Perfect for travelling on public transport or blocking out loud conversations in public.

Alternatively, if you did want to hear more of your surroundings, there’s a ‘Transparency Mode’ that lets you do just that. It provides users with the option to listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that’s to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.

Apple

Other features include the ability to voice-activate Siri, the ability to automatically speak incoming messages as soon as they arrive, reverse charging and up to five hours listening time.

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, said:

The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortable with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode…We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.

The headphones are still only available to purchase in white, but you can customise your product through engraving the AirPods case. The product is set to hit stores around the world on the October 30 and you can preorder the AirPods now.

